Marlene T. Murdock, age 87 of McLoud, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in a local hospital.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1932, in Stroud to John and Nellie (Wolfe) Thompson.

She was married to Ray Murdock, who precedes her in death.

She was a retired school teacher, and a member of the Kickapoo Native Church, Kickapoo Chapter, and the Kickapoo Elders Council.

She is survived by two daughters: Carolyn Hanratanagorn and Marquetta Murdock; son: Don Murdock and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and all the adopted families.

Wake services were held Sunday evening at the Murdock Family Home in McLoud.

Graveside services were Monday morning in Frye Family Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.