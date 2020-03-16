The country is in the midst of fighting the coronavirus, and in an effort to lessen any local effects several Bartlesville-area events have been postponed or canceled.

However, the Bartlesville Public School District is following the recommendation of Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister with plans to return to class after spring break, March 16-20.

The district is following its response plan for contagious illnesses. It’s tracking attendance, consulting with local and state officials, and gearing up for more intense disinfection of schools and buses when needed.

Community spread of the disease would likely require an extended closure of all campuses, switching to packet-based and virtual learning.

The district is keeping staff and parents updated on any cancellations of classes using Schoolmessenger texts and emails, the district website and district Facebook page.

— Emily Droege

Among local event cancellations and changes:

• The City of Bartlesville water signing ceremony scheduled for Wednesday with U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to attend has been postponed.

• The Bartlesville Public Library has also closed its meeting rooms through March 22. All library programs scheduled during this period have been cancelled, too. When possible, the library will host programs on Facebook Live.

• OKM Music has postponed its “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” to Sunday, Oct. 4. The performance featuring the University of Oklahoma Symphony had been scheduled for Thursday, April 23.

Current ticket-holders for this performance will be issued new tickets with the new date. If a refund is requested for a purchased ticket or a patron would like to donate the funds from a purchased ticket to OKM Music, contact the OKM Music Box Office. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787.

Currently, the 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, is still planned to take place June 12 through 18. For more information on the 2020 OKM Music Festival, visit www.okmmusic.org.

• The Caney Valley Chamber of Commerce has changed its banquet date to April 17.

• The Osage Nation announced via social media that it was closing the Osage Nation Visitors Center to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure. The tribe also announced it was closing the Osage Nation Museum.

• “Ask a Genealogist Day” scheduled to be held in the Bartlesville Library on March 21, has been cancelled.

• ”Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 29.

• The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is postponing a style show scheduled for April. An alternate date will be selected.