Some University Center events and classes after spring break will be postponed. According to a statement from Southeastern Oklahoma State University officials on Friday, students can expect an extended spring break through March 27.

UCSO President Peggy Maher confirmed that students enrolled in SE classes at the Ardmore campus will not have in-person classes the week after spring break. Students are encouraged to use that week to prepare for a temporary transition from classroom to online learning.

She said on Friday afternoon that UCSO students enrolled through Murray State College and Langston University School of Nursing were still expected to return after spring break as scheduled.

Two Lifelong Learning courses scheduled to begin later this month have also been delayed, with tentative dates scheduled for late April. Astronomy and sewing courses are still expected to begin on schedule next month. Maher also said that an ACT prep class scheduled for March 28 had been canceled but may be rescheduled if the need arises.

The UCSO campus will reopen as scheduled after spring break for students who use campus resources like technology or internet access. Once impacted classes resume on March 30, students should prepare to do coursework online until at least April 10. UCSO officials are expected to make further decisions about the remainder of the semester on April 3.