Nearly 50 teachers attended a recent job fair hosted by the Bartlesville Public School District, according to Stephanie Curtis, executive director of personnel and school support.

“We had 48 people attend. That’s actually the highest attendance we’ve had in the last three years,” Curtis said. “We were really pleased with the quality of candidates. We felt like there were more teachers who came who had gone through the teacher preparation program or were already certified.”

The district interviewed candidates for teaching positions available in 2020-21 throughout the school district.

The Bartlesville district is one of the few in the area that pays 100% of the teacher retirement contribution for certified employees.

Several of the attendees were Bartlesville High School graduates, Curtis said, and some already have student teaching experience.

“We feel like it was really successful. At this point I don’t how many of those people we’re going to hire. Typically we hire anywhere from 25 to 33 percent of a our new teachers from the job fair,” Curtis said.

About 58 teachers new to Bartlesville were hired last year, she said. Total compensation for a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree with no experience is currently set at $40,748.25

Next year, the district is aiming to reduce elementary class sizes to 20 in pre-kindergarten, 21 in kindergarten, 22 in first and second grade, and 23 in third grade.

The district will host another job fair in July for support staff, including bus drivers, substitute teachers and teacher assistants.

Updated openings are listed on https://www.applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp/.