MIAMI — Area casinos are taking precautionary measures to help avoid the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

While Ottawa County is home to 13 tribal casinos, all remain up and running, keeping patrons in mind.

Downstream Casino and Resort has set up some specific protocols for cleaning, sterilizing everything that gets touched and raising awareness, according to casino publicist Sean Harrison.

“Basically it's a high-level, around the clock sterilization of everything — lots of hand sanitizer is out at numerous locations, with signage etc., and will continue to monitor the situation in close communication with all health authorities,” Harrison said in an email.

Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is taking similar steps.

“More hand sanitizers are being placed in casino public areas. The housekeeping team is disinfecting the slot chairs and machines around the clock, and at our table games a bottle of hand sanitizer will be available for use by employees and guests,” said Ryan Stewart, director of marketing.

“Also, table games, casino bars, and other public areas are being disinfected/wiped down every 20-30 minutes. Our human resources director has put out a memo to team members on the steps to follow to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases in the workplace.”

Indigo Sky Casino and Outpost Casino issued a statement, through general manager Melanie Heskett: “At Indigo Sky Casino and Outpost Casino, we are committed to the health and safety of our guests and our team.

“As part of that commitment, we want to take a moment to assure you that Indigo Sky Casino and Outpost Casino are taking the developing Coronavirus (COVID 19) very seriously.

“In fact, casino management has been proactive in implementing the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to provide a safer environment from the potential outbreak of COVID-19.”

Heskett said disinfectants used throughout the casino have been upgraded to hospital grade and that both casinos mix recirculated and fresh air 24/7 through both facilities.