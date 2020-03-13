ADA – It’s that time of year when East Central University honors the best of the best.

Forty-one new students were inducted into the Oklahoma Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society at ECU on Wednesday night.

Alpha Chi is comprised of the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors at ECU across all academic disciplines. Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be eligible to join. The objective of Alpha Chi is to promote and recognize superior scholarship and those elements of character that make scholarship effective for service. The society, founded in 1922, has more than 300 chapters.

The newest llocal ECU students to be inducted and their hometowns are: Alexandria Jordan Anderson, of Seminole; Samuel Dean Pratt, of McLoud; Ashley VanSchuyver, of Meeker.