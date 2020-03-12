Oklahoma’s two largest universities, with more than 50,000 students combined, are considering the possibility of suspending in-person classes on their largest campuses to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University recommended students bring class materials with them as they leave for home in case they are told not to return after spring break. Both universities will have spring break March 16-20.

OU is reviewing whether to move classes entirely online for its Norman campus, which is home to about 26,000 students. A university announcement Tuesday said face-to-face classes are expected to continue on its Tulsa campus and the OU Health Science Center in Oklahoma City.

OSU officials are discussing whether to suspend in-person instruction on both the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses for two weeks following spring break.

OU will release updates on a regular basis, Interim President Joseph Harroz said at an OU Board of Regents meeting Tuesday.

“It is novel in every sense,” Harroz said. “We’re working on it with public health officials, with Oklahoma State University, other universities, with our own experts at the Health Science Center, with the governor’s office. We will have regular updates on how we approach this.”

There are no plans at this time to cancel OU or OSU sporting events.

If both schools decide to cancel face-to-face classes, they would join a growing list of colleges that have taken similar precautions.

Seattle-area colleges, including the University of Washington, were among the first to move online. Other schools have since made similar in-person cancellations, including Harvard University, Stanford University, Rice University and Ohio State University.

Starting Friday, OU and OSU are prohibiting all university-sponsored international travel until further notice. All university-sponsored domestic air travel is suspended for both schools unless deemed essential.

OSU also ruled out all non-essential travel outside of Oklahoma for university business by any mode of transportation. The university strongly discouraged any international travel for personal reasons.

COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has infected more than 100,000 people across the globe and two in Oklahoma. The World Health Organization has declared the disease’s rapid spread a public health crisis.

Two people in Tulsa County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Eleven people in the state are awaiting test results for the disease.

At OU, the first public discussions from administrators on cancellations occurred during an OU Faculty Senate meeting Monday.

Faculty Senate Chairman Joshua Nelson said continuing classes digitally would be a “heavy lift” but possibly a necessary one.

“It’s important for us as a university to recognize and respect and act on expertise, and thankfully we’ve got experts in the field,” Nelson told The Oklahoman. “A university is in the business of taking expertise seriously and valuing it, and so if we’re hearing from our experts that we’ve got a preferred path forward let’s take that very seriously.”

Students with disabilities and with less internet access could face barriers in an online-only scenario.

Nelson said faculty would have to consider ADA compliance with their online classes — for example, adding captions to video lectures for deaf students.

Access to technology and the internet could pose another challenge. Ninety percent of American adults — and more than 98% of people age 18-29 — use the internet, but only 73% of adults have high-speed broadband service at home, according to the Pew Research Center.

The USDA reported a vast majority of homes without access to broadband connection are in rural areas.