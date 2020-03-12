Jackie Eugene Nichols, 63-year-old Saint Louis, Oklahoma, resident, passed from this life on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Pottawatomie County.

He was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Denver, Colorado, to Billy Eugene Nichols and Katherine Marie (Buley) Holbert.

Jackie worked in auto sales for Joe Cooper Autos for many years. He loved fishing, hunting and family activities.

Survivors include his former wife and the mother of his children, LaDonna Eddings of Tecumseh; his mother Katherine “Marie” (Buley) Holbert of Tecumseh; two sons, Joe Bill Nichols of Granite, Oklahoma, Jason Fisher and his wife Rhonda of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Floyd Howard Nichols of Tecumseh, Danny Conatser and his wife Darla of Tecumseh, David Conatser and his wife Cindy of Konawa; aunts and uncles, Pat (Buley) Oblander and her husband Jack of Saint Louis, Oklahoma, Bill Buley and his wife Marshalee of Saint Louis, Oklahoma, Jenette (Buley) Mulkey of Seminole; seven grandchildren, Taylor Fisher, Austin Fisher, Bethany Fisher, Justin Thomas, Johnathan Thomas, Jarod Thomas and Alissa Nichols; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Nichols and Phoenix Roundtree.

Jackie was preceded in death by his father Billy Eugene Nichols and by one daughter Angela Nichols.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at his aunt's home located at 32911 Brangus Road, Asher.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.