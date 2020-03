Judy Messenger

Judy J. Messenger, 76, former resident of Miami, died March 8 in Dewey.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brown-Winters Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Services are under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Miami.

Michael Fransein

Michael Fransein, 60, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.