Shawnee man gets 20-year suspended sentence in 2017 traffic death

A Shawnee man charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2017 traffic accident that killed his motorcycle passenger was sentenced in the latest felony disposition docket.

Court records show Charles David Lawrence, 37, was formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court in August 2017.

He was accused, on or about July 26, 2017, of unlawfully, but without a premeditated design to effect death, of causing the death of Shelly Jane Stewart while engaged in the misdemeanor of driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance, court documents allege.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that accident occurred about 3:14 a.m. on the Interstate 40 eastbound on-ramp from U.S. 177 northbound.

Troopers reported a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Lawrence was traveling eastbound on the I-40 on ramp when he lost control, causing the cycle to overturn one-fourth time onto its left side. He and his passenger, Stewart, 43, of Shawnee, were ejected, the OHP reported. Both were hospitalized and Stewart died on Aug. 5, 2017.

Cause of the collision was listed by OHP as going too fast to negotiate a curve; helmets were not in use.

A non-jury trial hearing was initially scheduled, but court records show Lawrence pleaded guilty and Stewart's family spoke during the court hearing.

Lawrence waived a pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced to 20 years, suspended, and will be on supervised probation for the next two years, with sentencing to include random drug testing, the court file shows.

Former McLoud volunteer firefighter receives deferred sentence in sexual battery case

A former McLoud firefighter pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery during the latest disposition docket in Pottawatomie County District Court.

Eugene Alan Sordahl, 32, was formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court on Aug. 7, 2018. The arrest affidavit filed with the charges showed Sordahl was arrested by McLoud police on July 24, 2018, and was reported to be a volunteer firefighter at that time. By the time charges were filed, he was reportedly no longer associated with the fire department.

The investigation started after an initial domestic violence call at a McLoud home. Sordahl, during the latest felony disposition docket, pleaded guilty in the case and received a seven-year deferred sentence in each of the two counts, concurrently, and was ordered to pay fines and court costs, court records show. He will be on Oklahoma Court Services supervision.