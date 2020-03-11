Mary Marie Smith, 90, passed away March 10, 2020.

She was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Wanette, Oklahoma, to Thomas and Mabel Hackett.

Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a life-time member of Hazel Dell Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for numerous years and sang in the choir.

Marie had an extensive love for gardening and butterflies. Anything her hands touched flourished in her garden. She also enjoyed sewing and watching westerns on tv. Marie was a member of the Home Demonstration Club of Pottawatomie County and the Hazel Dell Home Extension Club.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and her husband, Carol and Hugh Mosier; son and his wife, Dale and Linda Smith; daughter and her husband Diane and Jack Holloway; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Smith; son, Michael Steven Smith; parents; and grandson, Jared Wayne Holloway.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Hazel Dell Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.