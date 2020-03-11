The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive wanted for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his estranged girlfriend last week.

On the evening of March 3, into the morning of March 4, Justin Wade Clark of Mill Creek, allegedly held his ex girlfriend against her will in a vehicle while traveling around the northern part of Johnston County.

“There was some situation, a domestic situation. I think it derived from — the two were separated so she had left apparently a couple weeks prior. She was estranged and there were drugs involved, methamphetamine to be specific,” said Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd.

Dodd said Clark reportedly beat the victim and used a handgun to physically assault her. At one point, Dodd said Clark fired a shot next to the victim’s head.

“People tend to do things they may not normally do and are extremely aggressive (on methamphetamine),” Dodd said. “If he’d do that to somebody that he supposedly loves, just imagine what he’d do to a stranger.”

After several hours, the victim reportedly convinced Clark to let her go near a church in Connerville. The victim then walked several miles to her mother’s house.

Dodd said she later checked herself in at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada for abrasions, bruises, scrapes and a broken nose. The victim is currently safe and in good health.

Through assistance from citizens calling in to give tips, multiple law enforcement agencies and the use of sensitive law enforcement technology, deputies reportedly located and arrested Clark in Sulphur on March 5.

“He posed a danger not only to the victim and had made threats to the family, but he had also made threats to anybody that tried to stop him so we perceived him to be a threat to just normal citizens if he was cornered, especially being under the influence of methamphetamine,” Dodd said.

Dodd and Johnston County deputy Joey Schanz met Murray County deputies and Sulphur police on scene where Clark was apprehended and transported back to the Johnston County Jail.

Dodd said charges against Clark for kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated domestic violence have been sent over to the district attorney’s office.

The assistance from the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Sulphur Police Department and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office was an essential part of the investigation and eventual arrest, Dodd said.

“Without our partnering law enforcement agencies it wouldn’t be possible,” Dodd said. “Criminals don’t just stay in one area that you’re around and cooperation with other sheriff’s offices and police departments is essential in capturing fugitives like him.”