The annual Osage County Conservation District poster contest for 2020 included students from Pawhuska, Shidler, Woodland, Hominy, Wynona and Barnsdall schools.

The winning students/classes received free 90-minute tour rides from Roaming the Osage, a local tour company.

The theme for the contest this year was “Pollinating the Osage.”

The Conservation District wishes to thank its sponsors and Roaming the Osage for the tours provided to the children. It also wishes to thank Weigants’ Pharmacy of Pawhuska for the poster boards it donated.

Other sponsors included: Bobby Johnson (Oklahoma Farm Bureau), Hometown Appliance, Tolson Agency, Scott Tire Center, Howell Well Service, Brazee Tire, Ladd Drummond, John T. Manning, McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Cates Supply, Metcalf Feed, Subway, Formby Oil, Triangle Serum Co., American Heritage, Osage Animal Clinic, Allen Brothers, Bank of Pawhuska, Wynona Stop Buy, Grill 125, Berkshire Hathaway, Benson Lumber, Tony Automotive, The Buckin’ Flamingo, Blue Sky Bank, Funky Pearl, Wilson Pest & Lawn, Farmers Insurance, Jech CPA, Daylight Donuts, Pawhuska Tag Agency, Moore’s Pipeline Service and Oklahoma Ag Credit.