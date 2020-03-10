Emma Morgan

Emma Jean Morgan, 85, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Celebration of life will be Saturday 1 — 3 p.m. at the Bartlesville Women’s Club. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Curtiss Meade

Curtiss Wright Meade, 63, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Family will receive friends at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, Tuesday 6 — 8 p.m. Visitation will be Tuesday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Davis Family Funeral Home-Dewey Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ramona Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Bob Conley

Bob Conley, 63, of Dewey, died Thursday.

No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home-Dewey Chapel.

Terry Newman

Terry Lee Newman, 66, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Maxine Dick

Maxine Dick, 99, of Tulsa, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Walter Bryan Jr.

Walter “Pete” Roy Bryan Jr., 87, of Bartlesville, died Saturday. Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at East Cross United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Nancy Pryor

Nancy Louise Pryor, 92, died Sunday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.