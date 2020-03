The Alpha Zeta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) is planning a salad luncheon and style show for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge.

Tickets are available now and they cost $10 apiece. Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a raffle for a designer handbag.

For tickets, see any ESA member or call Linda Boone at 918-287-3711.