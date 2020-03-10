Following a couple of struggling outings, Barnsdall High School’s baseball team put it together Saturday in an 8-0 shutout of the Dewey Bulldoggers.

Just the day before, Dewey had thumped Barnsdall, 11-1.

In Saturday’s rematch, Barnsdall Panthers coach Wade Corder installed Joe Cole on the mound, wound him up and let him go.

Cole responded with a four-hitter on 61 pitches, with no walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Of his 61 pitches, 46 were strikes.

Barnsdall made the most of its eight hits, led by Michael Marin with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Braden Kelley added a double and scored twice.

Other Panthers registering RBIs were Josh Weber, Cole and Heath Moles.

Weber also crossed home plate three times.

Barnsdall pilfered six bases — two by Weber and one each by Carson Aushwitz, Moles, Shores and Maverick Wilson.

Producing a single apiece for Barnsdall were Kelley, Weber, Cole, Aushwitz, Carson Dildine and Moles.

For Dewey, Colton Lewis spanked two singles. The Bulldoggers left four runners stranded.

Dewey’s hurlers combined on an eight-hitter with only three earned runs, but they had no room to spare as Cole dominated the game.