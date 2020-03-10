PINOT AND PETALS

PAO’s girls’ night out is set for April 18

Grab your friends and come join Preserving Arts in the Osage for an ultimate girls’ night out… Pinot and Petals! Come create your very own fresh flower arrangement, learning all the tips and tricks of the pros along the way — then take your gorgeous design home to enjoy This will be an evening to unleash your creativity, gather with friends, and support PAO and its mission. Your ticket will include your beautiful flowers, supplies and instruction, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres. In addition, a portion of the ticket will benefit the PAO and its mission. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot now. The event will be at Old No. 1 Firehouse, 118 1/2 West Main, Pawhuska. Tickets are $100 each. To buy tickets, visit https://AlicesTable.com/Events/Pinot-and-Petals-with-PAO-Preserving-Arts-in-the-Osage_1579031889

PAWHUSKA LIBRARY

Story Time scheduled on Thursdays

Pawhuska Public Library, 1801 Lynn Avenue, will be holding Story Time at 9:30 a.m. each Thursday during March and April for young children. The target age group is toddlers through second grade.

There is no pre-registration necessary. Call the Pawhuska Library at 918-287-3989 for more information.

ASSESSOR’S OFFICE

Osage County Assessor provides business personal property questions and answers

1) Who is required to file a Business Statement of Assets (form 901)? All Osage County businesses, corporations, and professionals are required to file a 901 as of Jan. 1 each year.

2) Why do businesses have to file form 901? Title 68, section 2817, Oklahoma Statutes, requires that all personal property must be reported each year to the Osage County Assessor’s Office. If you receive a return by mail, it is because our office has determined that you may have property to report. If you feel the form is not applicable, return it with an explanation. Either way, the form MUST be returned. Failure to receive a Personal Property Tax Return (Form 901) does not relieve you of your obligation to file.

3) What are the due dates for filing the Business Statement of Assets (form 901 & 924)? By Oklahoma statute Title 68, section 2836 ©, the Statement of Assets (Form 901) must be filed from Jan. 1 to March 15 each year. After March 15, the return is delinquent and a penalty of 10% of the assessed valuation is added. After April 15, a penalty of 20% of the assessed valuation is added. There is no provision in the statutes for an extension. If the business has closed, then it needs to be indicated on the form the date the business closed and notified to the Assessor’s Office.

4) What assets to report to the Assessor’s Office?

• furniture, fixtures, machinery, equipment, computer equipment, leasehold improvements;

• leased, loaned, rented, borrowed, or assets provided as part of rent. (901 form provides area on back of form to list these specific assets and must be listed for information purposes).

• DO NOT need to list vehicles, automobiles, trucks, etc. of this nature.

• All assets must be reported whether fully depreciated or not.

5) What if the business was bought or sold in the middle of the year? The owner on Jan. 1 would be responsible for filing the personal property return. However, the County Assessor’s office needs to be notified of any changes in ownership. Oklahoma statutes does not allow for proration of business personal property taxes.

The Osage County Assessor’s Office understands everyone has a busy schedule and wants to make all forms readily available for all taxpayers online. All forms are available at osage.okcounties.org under the Assessor or the Oklahoma Tax Commission website, ok.gov. If you would like to reach the Osage County Assessor’s Office please contact us at 918-287-3448, or visit our office in Pawhuska, OK. 74056, 600 Grandview Rm. 101.

VOTER REGISTRATION

Deadline is March 13

Friday, March 13, 2020, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 7, 2020, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Bartlesville I-30 Board of Education General, Caney Valley I-18 Special School, Prue I-50 Special School and Woodland I-90 Board of Education General elections, according to Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau.

Chouteau said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 13, 2020.

Chouteau explained that applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after April 7, 2020.