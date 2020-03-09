Students at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma have a fun new way to unwind between classes. On Thursday afternoon they received four sets of corn hole boards courtesy of the Ardmore Institute of Health and their Physical Activity and Wellbeing Innovative (PAWBI) community task force.

AIH Program Director Michelle Sinkler said the corn hole boards are part of PAWBI’s mission to provide the community with opportunities to be more physically active.

“Leading a physically active lifestyle is easier when it can happen throughout the day where you are at,” Sinkler said. “PAWBI is working to make healthy choices easy choices in Ardmore and Carter County.”

Randy McFarland, executive director at Ardmore Village, is on the PAWBI committee that helped bring the project to the University Center. He came up with the idea after seeing how popular the game already is within the community.

“Part of the idea came from the United Way Valero BBQ Showdown where they have a huge corn hole tournament that’s a big hit, and Mill Street Tavern has corn hole outside,” McFarland said. “I thought it’s something that people are already doing and it would be a great activity we could bring to the University Center.”

UCSO President Peggy Maher was extremely happy to bring the game to campus. She said one set of boards will be set up inside the back hallway at all times, and students will be able to check out the bags from the front desk.

“Even if the weather is bad, they’ll have a place to go have fun with their friends or clear their head,” Maher said. “They won’t have to do it in public or set up a bunch of stuff. They can just throw the bag for a little bit.”

She said all the boards will come out for special events such as on Tuesdays when the Baptist College Ministry hosts a free lunch or at their upcoming Spring Fling Event. She said the boards will also be put out for especially busy times such as enrollment.