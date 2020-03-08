Several members of the Shawnee community gathered at the Shawnee Early Childhood Center Friday, March 6 to read to young students and celebrate Reading Across America Week.

According to Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public School Public Information Officer, the event was coordinated by Mary Sims from the Shawnee Public Library.

"Every student received a book paid for through a grant from the Junior Service League of Shawnee. Community leaders and Shawnee Middle School Book Club students read to the students (at SECC)," Pennington said.

The event was funded by the Jr. Service League, Pi Beta Phi Philanthropic Organization, Pioneer Library System Foundation and Friends of the Library.

Those who read to the students included firefighters, police officers, Senator Ron Sharp, Representative Dell Kerbs and Shawnee Public Library staff.