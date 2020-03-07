Renee Lynn Reuting of Wewoka announces the birth of a son, Austin James Reuting Arter.

He was born at 2:40 p.m., Feb. 26, 2020, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.

He is the grandson of Joseph and Tara Reuting, Kenneth and Rebecca Douglas, and Scott and Kim Russ.

He is the great-grandson of Tom and Bobby O’Neal and Ernest and Diane Reuting.

He is the brother of Alexander Scott Arter.