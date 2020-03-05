The Bartlesville City Council has approved bids for the renovation and expansion of the water utilities building and Pathfinder Parkway.

The council had approved McAnaw Construction in January to complete the $1.5 million water utilities project with an expected completion date of October.

Those who enjoy walking or jogging on Pathfinder Parkway can look forward to a smooth surface soon: Councilors approved a $189,000 bid from KSL Dirtwork.

In other Pathfinder Parkway work, an easement agreement between the city of Bartlesville and Eastland to facilitate the Shopping Center extension of Pathfinder from U.S. 75 to Frank Phillips Boulevard was approved. The extension was designated in the 2012-13 capital budget and will run from the trailhead at Eastland to Will Rogers Elementary School at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Brookline Drive.

According to the city, the project has been in a holding pattern until the easement agreement could be obtained.

An exhibition and loan agreement between the Cherokee Nation Business and the Bartlesville Area History Museum was announced. The 17-panel exhibit titled “Trail of Tears: A Story of Cherokee Removal” will go on display from March 6 through June 30 at the museum.

Councilors also approved a bid from Canady Construction for $26,870 to replace a roof, damaged by a wind storm, on the Adams Golf Course maintenance building. The proposed repairs will consist of construction of a sloped metal roof over the top of the existing roof. A wood truss system will be constructed on top of the existing building and a new steel roof will be installed over the truss system.

Also Monday night, councilors also approved the rezoning of land on behalf of Grand Lake Mental Health Center for expansion.

During the meeting, resident Chad Ellis questioned the City Council as to preparations related to the coronavirus by the city of Bartlesville and the local schools, hospital and jail.

Kary Cox of the Washington County Emergency Management said proper handwashing is the most efficient way to control the coronavirus or the flu. Cox said he has been closely following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is the leading national public health institute of the United States.

“We’re more concerned about fluB right now. We may be in a totally different world 30 days from now,” Cox said.