Before Shawnee Planning Commissioners on Wednesday, applicants Robert and Janet Lindley brought their request of a conditional-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast at their home. The property is at 16405 Hart Road, lake lot property owned and leased by the city.

Before Shawnee Planning Commissioners on Wednesday, applicants Robert and Janet Lindley brought their request of a conditional-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast at their home. The property is at 16405 Hart Road, lake lot property owned and leased by the city.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said the application meets all zoning requirements.

“The 2019 Comprehensive Plan intends for this area’s future land use to be agriculture/open space,” Blaine said. “A bed and breakfast in this location does not violate the purpose and intent.”

This tract of land permits bed-and-breakfasts, she said.

In other business, agent Nelmon Brauning is requesting a rezone from C-1 to C-3 for 1332 N. Harrison for use as a medical building.

According to the application, the property owner is The Oklahoma Mental Health Council, dba Red Rock Behavioral Health Services.

The applicant submitted a deed approval application to combine lots — at 814 E. Grant St., and 1332 and 1336 N. Harrison St. — granted the rezoning is approved.

The subject site is 0.45 acres in size.

Blaine said the Comprehensive Plan specifically lists medical buildings as a type of use intended for this area; however, it is not necessary to rezone the subject tract to C-3 to erect a medical building, as medical buildings are allowed in the C-1 District upon obtaining a conditional use permit (CUP).

Also, at the meeting, applicant J. Bentley Developments LP, requested a rezone from R-3 to C-2 with a CUP for a business located on a strip of land 300 feet east of the northeast corner of Acme Road and West MacArthur Street.

The proposed rezone takes place over a 250’ X 190’ tract of land that is currently part of the Belmont Park Addition, Phase II, a subdivision plat that was intended to have duplexes constructed on 19 lots.

The application for the 1.09-acre site was amended to C-2 with a CUP for a medical office — a dentist's office or a doctor's office.

All three requests — favored by the Planning Department's advisory board — are slated to be heard and considered before the Shawnee City Commission for approval March 16.