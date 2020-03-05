On Feb. 22, 2020, Michael Kolbe Roper went to Heaven and is now with his loving mother, Melissa Ann Smith, who preceded him in death.

Kolbe attended Edmond Memorial High School, where he excelled in his studies. After high school, Kolbe attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating with an art degree. Kolbe’s work “The Cowboy” is on display at the Oklahoma Judicial Center. His piece is among works by some of Oklahoma’s most notable artists.

Kolbe was an amazing multi-media artist, a man of vision and talent whose art explored social boundaries and searched for his place among humanity. His work with the Haas Brothers won him audience in Art Basel, Marianne Boesky Gallery in New York, and the Bass Museum in Miami among many others. His talent, skill and vision were admirable and his remaining body of work immense and complex.

Kolbe married the love of his life Troy James Vanderheyden on October 13 in Los Angeles, California, where they made their home.

He is survived by his husband Troy, his father James Roper and step-mother Christa, his brother Brian Roper, nephew Ian Roper, and niece Klohe Roper.

Kolbe was a loving husband, son, and brother.

Graveside services were held Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.