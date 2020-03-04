Wednesday

The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Feb. 27


• Anthony Sage England, 23, on charges of intoxication.


• Ashley Gayle Highsmith, 33, on charges of obstructing an officer.


Feb. 28


• Jimmy Wayne Eutsler, 32, on charges of shoplifting.


• Omar Vicente Marano Jr., 41, on charges of possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.


• Shaun David Owens, 39, on charges of domestic abuse.


• Tyler Blaze Privitt, 28, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Justin Lynn Swalley, 39, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to give law enforcement change of address.


• Taylor Eugene Watt, 29, on charges of burglary-forced entry residence.


Feb. 29


• John George Eutsler, 41, on charges of improper turn, possession of controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Blake Andrew Hardesty, 28, on charges of DUI-alcohol and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Geneva Stephanie Marie, 44, on charges of failure to yield, paraphernalia, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.


• Robert Michael Castro, 30, on charges of fugitive from justice.


• Chante Latrice Tuttle, 26, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.


March 1


• Jayme Sheree Reed, 43, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification and defective equipment on vehicle.


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Feb. 28


• Troy James Cooley, 29, on charges of all other larceny.


• Adam Jordan Wood, 31, on charges of DUI-alcohol and failure to signal intent to turn or stop.


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


Feb. 28


•Charles Dean Dipman, 48, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.