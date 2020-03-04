Barnsdall High School’s slowpitch softball team ripped the ball hard but didn’t find the answer to holding back the Sapulpa High School offensive tidal wave in Monday’s season opener.

Sapulpa clobbered 14 hits on its way to the 25-3 victory against the Lady Panthers, in Sapulpa.

McKenna Bryant and Kaylee Rasberry each pounded a double and a single for Barnsdall.

Jaydon Mackey added two singles; Bryant and Kyndal LeFlore each drove in one run.

Bryant, Haley Tarwater and Ashlyn Robins scored a run apiece for the Lady Panthers.

Bryant also stole two bases.

D. Blation blasted a homer for Sapulpa and drove in three runs, while M. Bridgeford added a double and a single and six RBIs.