Week of March 4-10

The Barnsdall Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will be hosting its annual chili dinner and auction on Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m. This event is the PTO’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The PTO uses the proceeds to help fund classroom and school needs throughout the year. The event will be held in the elementary cafeteria.

Spring Break is just around the corner, as Barnsdall Public Schools’ last instructional day before the break is Thursday, March 12. The students will enjoy a 10-day break and return back to school on March 23.

Members of the Barnsdall High School boys basketball team will begin a new sport this week, as they finished out their basketball season last week with an unfortunate loss to Watonga in the Regional Tournament at Ponca City. Congratulations on a great season and taking Barnsdall to the Regional Tournament!

The boys will now begin the sport seasons of baseball or track. The track team will begin the season with practice this week, as the baseball season begins with practice and games. The baseball team will travel away to two games, as it plays Wesleyan Christian School in Bartlesville on Monday, March 9 at 5 p.m., and Regent Prep in Tulsa on Tuesday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m.

The Barnsdall American Legion will meet Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown on Main Street at the American Legion Building.

The junior high baseball team is very busy this week, as it will play four games. The team will travel to Shidler, Thursday, March 5, to play two games for the day. The first game will start at 11 a.m. with the second game starting at 1 p.m. The team will then travel to Pawhuska, Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. and host Caney Valley at home on Tuesday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m.

The Barnsdall High School softball team will be hosting a tournament at home this week — the annual Barnsdall Softball Festival at Wyrick Field. The team will also be playing two varsity games at Chelsea on Monday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

The Bigheart Day Planning Committee will be meeting this week on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Barnsdall Community Center. Please plan to attend if you are interested in helping plan Bigheart Day in May.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will also meet this week on Tuesday, March 10, at noon. The meeting will be at the Barnsdall Community Center. Lunch will be served and an agenda will be emailed on Friday.

The Osage County Tourism Oversight Committee stops in Hominy this month for its regularly scheduled meeting. The tourism meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 3 p.m.

The Barnsdall junior high track team will have its first track meet of the year on Tuesday, March 10, at Caney Valley.

Community & School Events

March 5

American Legion, 6 p.m.

JH Baseball at Shidler, 11 a.m.

March 6

JH Baseball at Pawhuska, 5 p.m.

HS Baseball, Home vs. Dewey, 5 p.m.

HS Softball, Barnsdall Festival, TBD

March 7

HS Softball, Barnsdall Festival, TBD

March 9

Bigheart Day Planning, 6:30 p.m.

HS Baseball at Wesleyan Christian School, 5 p.m.

HS Softball at Chelsea, 4 p.m. (2 games)

March 10

Chamber of Commerce, 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Osage County Tourism at Hominy, 3 p.m.

JH Track at Caney Valley, 10 a.m.

HS Baseball at Regent Prep, 4:30 p.m.

JH Baseball, Home vs. Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.