Shawnee firefighter Richard Stevenson is the Shawnee Veterans Foreign Wars (VFW) Firefighter of the Year.

According to Fire Chief Rodney Foster, Stevenson was selected as the VFW's area firefighter and because of that he was also selected as the VFW State Firefighter of the Year and is in the running to be the VFW National Firefighter of the Year.

According to Stevenson, he has been a firefighter since 2008 and over the last 12 years he has worked as a Fire Clown and about four years ago he took over the program.

Stevenson said he was excited and honored to receive the award and he plans to continue keeping the community safe and educating children on fire safety.