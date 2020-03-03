The Shawnee Board of Education voted to make educator Jennifer Epperley the future principal of Horace Mann Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year in their monthly meeting Monday, March 2.

According to Epperley, she is succeeding current Horace Mann principal Susan Field who is retiring at the end of the year after several years as an educator in Shawnee.

"I think Susan Field has so much to teach me. Her heart is so amazing. Her community commitment to Shawnee is amazing and those will be big shoes to fill and I am honored," Epperley said.

Epperley said she taught at Horace Mann and Will Rogers Elementary for 13 years and for the last two years she has been an Administrative Intern.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace, to be an Administrative Intern means to act an Assistant Principal.

Grace said Epperley has done an amazing job in her past and current positions and she feels confident in Epperley's ability to lead Horace Mann.

"She's done a great job showing us that she has the skills to lead and to be the next leader at one of our schools and so we're excited for her to have that opportunity," Grace said.

Epperley explained she's extremely excited to become Horace Mann's next principal.

"My teacher heart started growing when I was at Horace Mann. That was my first placement and I'm just so happy that my heart can continue growing in a new position at the place that I love so much," Epperley said.