Vision Bank, Shawnee, hosted a reception to award three area animal rescue centers with funds from the Sara Pritchett Trust; a trust for which Vision Bank serves as Corporate Trustee. Representatives from OK Save a Dog Society in Prague, Animal Rescue Center of Shawnee and Saving Pets at Risk in Shawnee attended the event held on Wednesday, February 26 at Vision Bank, located at 4301 North Harrison. Eric Cook, Vice President and Trust Officer, with Vision Bank, gave each organization their donation from the Pritchett Trust and said, “Thank you for everything you do for our communities and for our animal friends. You truly are a part of the silent heroes who serve us without getting the recognition you deserve.”

The Vision Bank Trust Department enjoys assisting individuals and families in supporting local charities through their estate plans whenever possible. If you are interested in learning how your estate plan can help provide support to your favorite local charities, please contact the Trust Department at Vision Bank at 1-888-332-5132 or 1-580-436-8311.