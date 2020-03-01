Students from all over the area will soon gather for the 2020 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show at the Expo Center in Shawnee.

Events begin Tuesday, March 3, with the sheep goat shows, followed by the beef show on Wednesday and swine show Thursday morning.

The annual Premium Sale/Auction and other events will be held Friday, March 6.

According to Suzanne Gilbert, the community can look forward to seeing how hard both 4-H and FFA students have worked to get to the Junior Livestock Show.

Gilbert said there will be around 600-700 animals that will be shown by about 450-500 students ages nine to 18 from all over the county.

Students, Gilbert said, have been preparing for this event all year and it gives them an opportunity to display their hard work.

Gilbert explained 110 animals will be selected to be sold at the Premium Sale Friday, March 7.

In addition to the Premium Auction, Gilbert said four high school seniors will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship to be used for their college, trade school or career tech.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Tuesday, March 3 8:00 a.m. Move in Sheep, Goat & Beef

9:00 -9:30 a.m. Sheep Weigh In

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Goat Weigh In

12 Noon Sheep Show

Doe Goat Show

Wether Goat show

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Office opens to cash in Vouchers

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Check heifers’ papers and weigh steers

Wednesday, March 4 8:00 a.m. Move in Swine

11:00 a.m. Beef show

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Office opens to cash vouchers

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Swine weigh in

All swine in place

Thursday, March 5 10:00 a.m. Swine show

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Office opens to cash vouchers

All animal will be released at the conclusion of each species show. Grounds will be open for Premium

Sale animals by 2 p.m. Friday, March 6. All Premium Sale animals will be scanned by 5 p.m. or will

not be allowed to participate in the Premium Sale.

Friday, March 6

A.M. Clean up, includes disassembly of pens

and tie rails, area left broom clean.

Set up for Premium Sale

5:00 p.m. Premium Sale Animals in place, scanned & prepared

for Premium Sale Exhibition

5:30 p.m. PCJLS Appreciation Reception

6:30 p.m. Awards/Scholarship Presentation

7:00 p.m. Premium Auction

Gilbert said this event would not be possible without the help of the great volunteers who are committed to and passionate about helping FFA and 4-H students achieve their goals.