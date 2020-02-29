The Pottawatomie County Fire Chief’s Association is asking the citizens of Pottawatomie County to be aware of the heightened fire conditions this weekend.

To ensure everyone’s safety they ask that no burning takes place.

The conditions for a significant fire event are very possible.

High temperatures, low humidity and high winds are the three critical factors that are effecting this decision.

If at all possible do not attempt to burn anything this weekend.

This includes all activities that could cause a spark to ignite vegetation.