Prague High School played host to the Class 3A District 1 sub regional, Thursday night and featured plenty of local hoop flavor.

PRAGUE—Prague High School played host to the Class 3A District 1 sub regional, Thursday night and featured plenty of local hoop flavor.

The Chandler Lions and Lady Lions eliminated Meeker from the playoffs, while the Prague teams split two games with the Perry Maroons and Lady Maroons. The Lady Red Devils advance into Saturday’s regional championship while the Red Devils will have to earn a trip to the area tournament in consolation bracket play.

PRAGUE 42, PERRY 35 (girls’ winners bracket)

Rough and tumble. The Lady Red Devils fought for their lives Thursday night against a very physical Lady Maroon squad.

“I came here tonight to coach a basketball game, but it turned into a hockey match,” said Prague head coach Benny Burnett.

The two teams combined to shoot 37 free throws.

Perry came out strong in the first quarter and took a 14-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Prague regrouped and took control of the game on the defensive end of the court. The Lady Devils held Perry to just three points in the second quarter and the two headed to intermission, tied at 17-17.

The two teams traded punches in the third quarter with Prague taking a slight advantage of 31-28 into the final period.

Perry wasn’t done and took a lead of 35-34 on a Josey West free throw with 1:30 left to play.

Prague’s Tori Lester broke free for a layup with 1:09 remaining, which turned out to be the game-winner. The Lady Red Devils then iced the game at the free-throw line, hitting 6-of-8 in the final :38 of the game.

Taylor Hodges led Prague with 11 points and Adisyn Auld added nine.

Perry was led by Braylee Dale’s 14 points.

The Lady Red Devils will play Lone Grove Saturday night for the regional championship. They will play the game at Community Christian High School at 6:30 pm.

PERRY 60, PRAGUE 53 (boys’ winners bracket)

A chilly second and third quarter sent the Red Devils into regional consolation play. The Maroons outscored Prague 40-19 in the middle two quarters.

Perry led 11-9 after the first quarter then took a 31-19 lead into the halftime break. Perry increased the advantage to 51-28, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils were down, but not out. Prague held Perry to no field goals in the final frame and chipped away at the lead.

A Colby Smith trey with :43 left cut the lead to 57-51, but that was as close as the Red Devils would get. Perry went 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the final seconds to earn the trip to the championship game on Saturday.

Trip Davis led Prague with 16 and Smith finished with 13 points, including two 3-pointers.

Braxton Dale led Perry with 21 and Mason Drake and Jace Goldsby finished with 13 points apiece.

Prague will face the Alva Goldbugs, tonight at 8 p.m. in a consolation elimination game. The game will be played at the Community Christian High School.

CHANDLER 55, MEEKER 13 (girls’ consolation)

The Chandler Lady Lions used a balanced scoring attack to eliminate the Meeker Lady Bulldogs. Nine different Lady Lions scored in the contest, which was decided by halftime.

The Lady Lions led 10-3 after the first quarter and held a 25-7 advantage at the half. Leah Brannon led all scorers with 10 points.

Chandler cruised in the second half, outscoring Meeker 30-6 in the half. The Lady Lions’ defense held Meeker scoreless in the third quarter and took a 45-7 lead into the fourth period.

Kelsey Williams added nine points for Chandler while Morgan Fowble netted seven.

Halle Calvillo led Meeker with six points.

The Lady Lions will face Alva today at 1:30 p.m. at Community Christian High School.

CHANDLER 65, MEEKER 59 (boys’ consolation)

It was do or die for the Lions and Bulldogs and their basketball lives came down to the fourth quarter of play,

The game was tied at 39-39 heading into the final quarter and the Lions outscored Meeker 26-20 in the fourth to earn a spot in today’s play. Chandler will play Blackwell at 3 p.m. at Community Christian High School.

Chandler held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter then trailed Meeker 26-21 at the half. Kade Brewster and Cade Patterson led the charge for Meeker. Brewster finished with 15 while Patterson hit for 14 points.

Chandler’s Kaden Jones led all scorers with 16 points and Caeden Parris added 15. Parris hit three treys. Dylan Mahan scored a dozen and Chase Campbell had 11.