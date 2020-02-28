North Rock Creek's girls couldn't overcome a large foul discrepancy and dropped a 51-46 decision to Haworth Thursday at a Class 2A regional elimination game.

Haworth had 36 free-throw opportunities, hitting 21 for 58.3%. North Rock Creek had just 16 free throws, canning 11 for 68.7%.

Sophomore Jayden Haney and freshman Olivia Stacy headed North Rock Creek’s scoring with 13 points each. Haney connected on two shots from beyond the 3-point line while Kate Masquas notched one.

Desiree Johnson collared a team-high 13 rebounds for NRC. Masquas led the squad with three steals and six assists while Stacy blocked three shots.

Joshlynn Randolph of Haworth, the game’s leading scorer with 18, knocked down three 3-point field goals.

“I am very proud of where we started out this season and where we ended up,” NRC coach Charity Kilinc said. “I am also very proud of the way we handled adversity.”

North Rock Creek didn’t have a senior or junior on its roster. The Lady Cougars had seven sophomores and four freshmen.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.