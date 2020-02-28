The Lady Redskins and Redskins of McLoud were victorious Thursday to stay alive at a Class 4A regional.

McLOUD — The Lady Redskins and Redskins of McLoud were victorious Thursday to stay alive at a Class 4A regional.

McLoud’s girls opened with a 53-27 victory over Heritage Hall, followed by the boys defeating Harding Charter Prep 70-42.

Both squads need two more regional wins to advance to next week’s area play.

In the girls’ opener, McLoud jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead and was never threatened.

Cheyenne Banks, who picked up two early fouls, had all of her game-high 16 points in the second half— 12 in the third quarter.

Lexi Boyer, who netted 14 points, and Hallee Winsea, with nine points, canned three field goals from 3-point range.

McLoud (11-13) finished with seven treys. Heritage Hall didn’t have a 3-pointer.

“It was a great team win,” said McLoud coach Doug Armstrong. “The girls came out with intensity, moved the ball well and we usually limited them to one shot.”

The Lady Redskins will continue regional play at 6:30 tonight against Catoosa. Catoosa defeated McLoud 60-48 Jan. 9 at the Bethany Tournament.

“It was a one-point game in the fourth quarter,” said Armstrong of the Jan. 9 matchup. “We’re looking at this one as hopefully a revenge game.”

Boys

McLoud 70, Harding Charter Prep 42

Tristan Crook and Jacob Jordan combined for seven 3-point field goals as McLoud improved to 10-14.

Crook, who was averaging a team-high 19.1 points, poured in a game-high 26, including four 3-pointers. Jordan added three 3-pointers in posting 15 points.

Johnny Sparlin added nine points to the Redskin cause.

Harding recorded seven treys.

McLoud canned 13-of-20 free throws for 65%.

The Redskins led 35-24 at halftime.

“It was one of our better games of the season. The defense was locked in from the beginning,” McLoud coach Timmy Boyer said. “We did our best job of rebounding by far this season. They have some very athletic kids.”

McLoud will play Thursday’s Catoosa-Tuttle winner tonight at 8. McLoud hasn’t played either team this season.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.