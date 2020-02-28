Billie “Rená” Jett, a Cherokee Citizen of Tecumseh, passed into her next life to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home in Tecumseh.

Billie “Rená” Jett, a Cherokee Citizen of Tecumseh, was born to James and Faye McCalip on June 2, 1956, in Oklahoma City. Rená passed into her next life to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home in Tecumseh surrounded by her family and holding the hand of her sweetheart. David and Rená met when she was 10 years old and remained inseparable until she passed.

Rená enjoyed many things in life; volunteering at the voter precincts during election season, reading, sending flowers, cards and Bible verses by text to friends she wanted to cheer or encourage, and lately posting pics of her grandchildren and new great-granddaughter. But she truly cherished playing different games with the children. She had an amazing knack for remembering peoples’ birthdays and could help you remember your friends’ birthdays as well. Rená loved making people feel special on their birthdays. Most important in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ and love for her family.

Preceding Rená in death is her beloved mother Faye McCalip.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her father James McCalip of Tecumseh, her husband David Don Jett of the home and two children; LaChelle Call and husband Jody of Sapulpa, and Shane Jett and wife Ana of Shawnee; along with five grandchildren: Heather Cole and husband Justin, LaShay Call, Raquel Jett, Esther Jett, and Sarah Grace Jett; as well as one great-grandchild Blaire Cole; her four sisters: Shelia Baker and husband Donald of Harrah, Ramona Jett and late husband Paul of Shawnee, Pamela Carter and husband Henry of Shawnee, and Terri Nail and husband Tommy of Earlsboro. The family will always be grateful for the tenderness shown to Rená by Julie, Lisa, Judy, Dana and staff of Heartland Hospice.

Rená’s legacy of compassionate encouragement will be remembered by a host of family and friends and can be summed up with what became her catch phrase, “Consider yourself hugged” or simply “Hugs.” It was important to her that you knew you were loved.

Brown's Family Funeral Home of McLoud is providing funeral services.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at Evangelistic Center Church, on 177 in Shawnee.