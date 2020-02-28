Arnold Eugene Gaddy, 86, of Bethel Acres, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital in Shawnee.

He was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Shawnee to Enoch and Eva Gaddy.

Arnold retired from Tinker Air Force Base after over 30 years. He was one of the founders that started Bethel Fire Department. He was a member of the Lions Club, Civil Defense and sheriff department volunteer, active in the Bethel Alumni and loved to take pictures and worked as the school photographer. Above all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: David Gaddy, Randy Gaddy and Gena Byrd; grandchildren: Amy Hailey, Erin Byrd, Rachel Byrd, Katelyn Byrd; great-grandchildren: Mikey Hailey, Kenzie Harden, Carter Hailey, Aspen Hailey and Sienna Hailey; sister: Lovetta Hampton as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at Blackburn Chapel Church. Burial will follow at Blackburn Chapel Cemetery in Bethel Acres.

Arrangements entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Shawnee.

