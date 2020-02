The Art Department at Seminole State College was recently gifted a brand-new kiln for the college’s ceramics program. SSC student Sandra Ward of Seminole donated a new electric L & L Kiln to the college in an effort to help replace aging equipment. “The donation was met with enthusiasm and much appreciation. Our students are very thankful for the new kiln and are excited to be able to fire their pottery in the upcoming Fall 2020 semester,” said Assistant Professor of Art Angela Church.