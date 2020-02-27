Larry Almon Clifft Jr.

Larry Almon Clifft Jr., 56, of Dewey, Oklahoma passed away February 19, 2020.

Larry was born on August 5, 1963, in Ft. Towson, Oklahoma to parents Larry Clifft Sr. and Dorothy Allison. He attended Ft. Towson Schools. Most of his life he worked as a mechanic but was also known for being the greatest handyman. If he wasn’t at work, you could find him being outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching stock car racing. Larry’s most treasured times were when he was with his family, especially his grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Larry Clifft Sr. and stepfather, Harme T. Allison

Larry is survived by his mother, Dorothy Allison; daughters, Lindsey Alexander and husband Michael of Reisel, Texas and Cierra Clifft of Garland, TX; sons, Brian Clark and wife Kaleena of Garland, TX and Adam Clark of Garland, Texas; girlfriend, Mlle Yeager of Dewey, OK; sisters, Carmen Clifft and boyfriend Randy Daniels of Houston, TX and Samantha Sargent and husband David of Notasulga, AL; and brother, Dexter Clifft of Ardmore, OK.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

