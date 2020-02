David Frank Kelsay, 71, of Meeker, passed on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

David Frank Kelsay, 71, of Meeker, passed on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Chandler with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Shawnee.