Carolyn Ashford-Boothe • news@grovesun.com

Monday

Feb 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM Feb 24, 2020 at 12:55 PM


GROVE - The Grove Rotary recently funded four grant requests from the Grove Middle School totaling $5,110. A total of more than $21,000 was awarded to Grove Public schools as part of community giving of grants totaling nearly $89,000.