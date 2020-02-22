By Wells Dusenbury

Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — For the second straight year, Tiger Woods will skip his hometown tournament.

Dealing with a stiff back, the 44-year-old golfer is passing on next weekend’s Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens’ PGA National. The deadline to commit to this year’s tournament was Friday at 5 p.m. The Jupiter Island resident is also skipping this weekend’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods has played in two events this year ? the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational — finishing ninth and 68th, respectively.

The 15-time major winner told reporters following Saturday’s round that his back felt “stiff,” which likely played a role in skipping the next two events. While Woods hasn’t announced his future schedule, the next two PGA Tour dates after the Honda Classic are the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

The Masters is being played from April 9-12, and Woods, the defending champion is looking to win at Augusta National to move to within two Grand Slam titles of all-time leader Jack Nicklaus. Woods turned 44 in December. Nicklaus won his 18th and final pro major in 1986 at 46.

Earlier this season, Woods tied Sam Snead for the most career PGA Tour wins (82) after taking home the ZOZO Championship in October.

Ranked ninth in the world rankings, Woods skipped last year’s Honda Classic, but played in the tournament from 2012-14 and 2018.

The golfing legend has experienced mixed results during his rounds at PGA National.

In 2012, he notched a second-place finish, but followed that up by finishing 37th the following year. In 2014, Woods withdrew in the final round due to a bad back. In his most recent outing at the Honda, he placed 12th.

With Woods out of the Honda mix, Brooks Koepka — the world’s second-ranked golfer — and Rickie Fowler highlight the field. The tournament will run from Feb. 27-March 1.