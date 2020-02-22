MOSS – Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin each registered a double-double Thursday night while Mike McDonald also scored in double figures as the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians upended Okarche, 57-42, in a Class A regional winners' bracket game.

Hamilton poured in 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while Martin ended up with 11 points and 12 boards. McDonald tallied 15 points.

Hamilton and Juston Melton each blocked four shots for Asher. Hamilton and Martin drained one 3-point shot apiece.

“We had an exciting first-round game. Okarche runs an extremely high pressure, full-court defense,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “(Patch) Hamilton and McDonald had to sit a big chunk of the second quarter with three fouls each. We still managed a halftime advantage. We got our scorers back in the third quarter and built a 20-point lead near the end of the period. We managed the clock very well in the fourth quarter. This was a big win versus a tradition-rich basketball program.”

The Indians led 18-17 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime before blowing the game open with a 20-4 third quarter.

Asher, 18-9 on the season, will face third-ranked Ft. Cobb-Broxton Saturday at 8 p.m. in the regional championship game at Moss High School.