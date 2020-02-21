The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is accepting nominations for awards to recognize individuals and organizations for their demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to child abuse prevention in Oklahoma. Nominations are due by close of business on Monday, March 2.

Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said it is important to recognize those who are working to protect Oklahoma’s children from abuse.

The awards recognize dedicated individuals and organizations who are going above and beyond to reduce the incidents of child abuse in the state and honor those who work at multiple levels to help strengthen families and relationships in our communities.

The six categories for nominations are:

Outstanding Home Visitor Award to recognize a professional working as a home visitor who has demonstrated a high commitment to quality service and tremendous dedication to those served.

Outstanding Elected Official Award to recognize an elected official for distinguished service focused on the prevention of child maltreatment and/or support of vulnerable families.

Marion Jacewitz Award to recognize an individual in Oklahoma who has made significant contributions to the prevention of child abuse and strengthening families on a statewide level.

Mary Ellen Wilson Award to recognize an individual who has made significant contributions to the prevention of child abuse and strengthening families at a community level.

Outstanding Child Abuse Prevention and Strengthening Families Program Award to recognize an exceptional program that focuses on the prevention of child maltreatment and supports vulnerable families.

Julie L. Bonner Nurse Home Visitor Award to recognize a nurse home visitor who empowers parents to care for themselves while creating safe, healthy, nurturing relationships and environments for children.

Nomination forms may be downloaded directly from the OSDH website at https://go.usa.gov/xdYhe. Awards will be presented during a special ceremony, Tuesday, April 14, at 11 a.m., in the Blue Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Email completed nomination forms to sheriet@health.ok.gov, or mail a copy of the printed form to: Sherie Trice, Family Support and Prevention Service, OSDH, 1000 NE 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73117-1299.

For more information, or to request printed forms, call the OSDH Family Support and Prevention Service at (405) 271-7611.