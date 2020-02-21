By Mike Tupa

Even though they’re still chasing Ottawa (Kan.) University for the conference title, the Eagle men’s basketball team of Oklahoma Wesleyan University have clinched at least a tie for second place.

Paced by Brooks Haddock with 17 points and Valetin Van Putten with a monstrous contribution off the bench (eight points, nine rebounds) the Eagles knocked off Bethel (Kan.) College, 80-77, on Wednesday, in Bartlesville.

OKWU — which is coached by Donnie Bostwick — improved to 22-7 overall, but more importantly to 17-6 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

That kept the Eagles within one game of Ottawa (24-5, 18-5) atop the conference standings.

Bethel fell to 19-10 and 14-9 and out of contention for second place.

In addition, Bostwick recorded his 198th career victory at OKWU, meaning he can reach the 200-win milestone during the KCAC postseason tourney, possibly at home.

Next up, the Eagles finish off the regular season with a road game Saturday in Salina, Kan., against Kansas Wesleyan University (17-11, 14-9).

The Eagles defeated KWU in their first meeting this season, 80-66.

Bostwick recorded a 120-20 mark during his first four-year stint (2007-11) at OKWU.

He then left for a Texas gig but returned in 2017 with the Eagles. During his second go-round with the Eagles, he boasts a 78-20 record, making his cumulative win/loss total 198-40.

Bostwick reportedly reached the 350-win career mark — between OKWU and his time at Southwestern Assemblies of God — in Wednesday’s win.

The Eagles didn’t make it easy on him —or themselves.

They trailed at halftime, 45-43 and had to make an all-out rally to avoid the upset.

OKWU opened the second half with a quick 5-0 spurt — on a deuce and trey by Lance Tipton — to surge into the lead, 48-45.

But, the Bethel Threshers responded with a 10-0 run that pushed them into lead by seven, 55-48.

And, all this happened in the opening 2:32 of the second half.

The Eagles clawed back to regain the lead, 58-57, on Lense Ramey’s two-pointer at the 13:51 mark.

But, once again the Threshers turned up the heat and rallied back to a seven-point bulge, 69-62, with 8:43 left in the game.

OKWU slowly worked its way back in front, going up by four, 75-71, on a Taylen Miller free throw at the 3:19 mark.

That would be the biggest lead down the stretch.

Bethel tied the score, 76-76, with just 89 ticks showing on the clock.

Haddock stepped up like Paul Bunyan in the final 32 seconds by dialing up 4-for-4 at the free throw line.

Ramey finished with 13 points as OKWU’s only other scorer in double-digits. Starter Janson Lietzke contributed solid numbers with eight points and five rebounds.

Kaleb Stokes and Miller both racked up seven points.

Jaylon Scott topped a balanced Bethel scoring sheet by flushing 15 points, followed by Scott Garriga with 12 and Clifford Byrd II with 11. Two other Threshers scored 10 apiece.

OKWU 80, Bethel 77

Bethel45-32--77

OKWU43-37--80

Bethel (Kan.)

Poe Bryant 4-8 0-0 10, Dakota Foster 3-9 0-0 7, Terrell Marshall 3-11 2-3 9, Jaylon Scott 6-13 2-2 15, Greg White 1-3 0-2 3, Clifford Byrd II 4-11 1-2 11, Tavaughn Flowers 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett White 3-5 3-4 10, Scott Garriga 5-5 2-2 12. Totals 29-67 10-15 77

Oklahoma Wesleyan

Janson Lietzke 3-5 2-2 8, Kazden Ammons 0-0 0-0 0, Lance Tipton 2-7 0-0 5, Brooks Haddock 3-7 9-10 17, Brandon Bird 2-4 0-0 5, Taylen Miller 2-2 3-5 7, Valentin Van Putten 3-4 2-2 8, Max Valentino 2-5 0-0 6, Kaleb Stokes 3-8 0-0 7, Lense Ramey 5-10 2-2 13, Austin Poling 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-56 18-21 80