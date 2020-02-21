Tecumseh resident Michael Cain McLaughlin, 28, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Michael, the son of Michael McLaughlin and Florence Tidwell, was born Oct. 24, 1991, in Shawnee.

He graduated from Shawnee High School with the class of 2010. Michael then went to the University of Oklahoma, where he received a bachelor’s degree.

On June 1, 2013, he married Jenna McDonald in Shawnee.

Michael was a designer for Next Thought in Norman.

He loved reading just about any book he could get his hands on; he also enjoyed photography, but his favorite hobby was politics. Michael loved a good political debate.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maria McCabe, Arthur Martinez, Howard McLaughlin and his great-grandparents, Eastel and Ruby Hunt.

Michael is survived by his wife, Jenna; his daughter, Maria McLaughlin; his mother, Florence Tidwell and his father Michael McLaughlin; his brother Mathew McLaughlin; his grandparents Tom and Oleta Elliot; several cousins and other family and friends.

Services will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Walker Funeral Service Chapel, in Shawnee, with Pastor Mark Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.