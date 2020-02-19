St. Thomas Episcopal Church, of Pawhuska, celebrated the 110th birthday of the Boy Scouts of America by hosting Scout Troop 43 in their Sunday worship service on Feb. 9. Fourteen (14) scouts and four (4) troop leaders and many family members and friends were in attendance.

The Boy Scouts presented the Scout Oath and the Twelve Point Scout Law. Troop leader Bruce Hendren spoke of the spiritual aspect of scouting. Everyone enjoyed pizza and birthday cake after the service.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church was the home of the very first scout troop in North America. The troop later moved to another location.

Beginning in 2020, scouting is back at St. Thomas like it was one hundred and ten years ago. The congregation of St. Thomas Episcopal church is proud to be the troop’s sponsor. Troop 43 has twenty-five members and meets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.