Michael “Mike” D. Morgan, 75, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, and continue through service time with family gathering to greet friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with John Morgan, Second Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Tribbey under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

