Marjorie Darling Stafford, 79, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Tecumseh, surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Rev. Clint Dawkins officiating.

Other information will be announced.