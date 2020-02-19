Onyx, a puppy that originally belonged to fallen Tecumseh officer Justin Terney, is about halfway through a four-week K-9 certification training course with his handler, Investigator Jared Strand.

Sheriff's Investigator Strand and Onyx are attending handler school at Torchlight K9 in Tulsa, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office reports.

Onyx started his narcotics training with the Shawnee Police Department, then was sent to Torchlight to finish his tracking and apprehension work.

Investigator Strand and Onyx will be tested, then certified through Torchlight K9 at the end of the course. Once Onyx is back at work with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, he will continue to be handled by Investigator Strand.

After Terney was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2017, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office made arrangements with the Tecumseh Police Department and in Tecumseh’s honor to provide a K-9 handler for Onyx so he could serve the citizens of Pottawatomie County.

With help from the Shawnee Police Department and its K-9 handlers, Onyx went through initial training to become a narcotics dog and he completed his CLEET certification for narcotics detection in October 2017.

During the four-week handler school, Onyx has continued to work narcotics, do multiple tracks, and has worked on his criminal apprehension. According to Investigator Strand, everything has gone well.

“I am super excited for Onyx to come back to work. Not only will he be an asset to the citizens, but when I am working as an School Resource Deputy at Bethel, he will be used as well,” Strand said.

Once Onyx and Investigator Strand return from the handler school, Onyx will be used for narcotic detection, tracking of criminals or missing persons and criminal apprehension, the sheriff's office reports.