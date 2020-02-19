Week of Feb. 19 to Feb. 25

The Bigheart Day Planning Committee met last week and is designing the layout of all the games and activities to be centered around the Barnsdall Community Center. The day will consist of games, food, live music and fireworks. The committee also discussed the T-shirt design and ordering the T-shirts from someone locally. The next meeting will focus on organizing more activities and making recommendations for parade marshal. The committee’s next meeting is March 9.

The Barnsdall FFA Chapter has been participating in National FFA Week by organizing fun themed days for the students to dress up all week. The FFA club also traveled to Oklahoma City to celebrate FFA Day at the capitol on Tuesday.

The high school basketball teams played their last regular season games against Caney Valley on Monday. The boys and girls team will now travel to Oklahoma Union for districts, as they play Mounds and Oklahoma Union for the 2020 Class 2A District title. The district tournament begins Friday, Feb. 21, and ends Saturday, Feb. 22. Please check the Barnsdall High School Facebook page for an updated schedule of game times. Good luck, Panthers!

The Barnsdall Citizens, Inc. will be hosting a 50 Plus event of food and games on Thursday, Feb. 20. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is held at the Barnsdall Community Center.

The high school wrestling team will travel to Vinita High School for regionals this weekend as they edge closer to the state tournament which will take place next week. The regional tournament begins Friday, Feb. 21 and ends Saturday, Feb. 22. Please check the Barnsdall School Wrestling Facebook page for more information and details of the Regional tournament. Good luck, Panthers!

Tri County Technology Center will be coming to Barnsdall High School on Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. to meet with students who are interested in applying to one of their technical programs next year. Students will apply online to the programs of their choice while visiting with the Tri County Technology representative. All applications must be submitted before March 12 to be considered for the first round of admissions. Students will receive a decision letter regarding their admission status in late April, from Tri County Tech.

Be prepared for the first week in March, as the Dollar General store will be closing for renovations on March 1 at 5 p.m. The store will close for five days to add more than 34 feet of freezer space and 64 feet of coolers for cold grocery items. The store will reopen Mar. 5.

Please note, next week, school will be in session on Friday, Feb. 28, resulting in students attending school all five days. This is the second of three Fridays the students will attend this semester. The students will also attend school on Friday, March 27.

